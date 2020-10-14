Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lessened by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after buying an additional 680,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after buying an additional 490,093 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $26,243,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after purchasing an additional 295,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

