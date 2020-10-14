DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

DKNG opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

