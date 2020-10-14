DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

