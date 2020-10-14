DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 91.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

