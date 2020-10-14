Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,555 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

