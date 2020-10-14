DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.83

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 20007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

A number of analysts have commented on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DSV AS/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.19.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

