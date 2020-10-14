Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Gap Down to $304.00

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $304.00, but opened at $295.50. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 15,093 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $61.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.31.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

