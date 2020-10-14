DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Monday. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of -0.10.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

