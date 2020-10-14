DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s current price.

DRRX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.01 on Monday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.16 million, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 861.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

