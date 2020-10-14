DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRE opened at €38.37 ($45.14) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.75 and a 200-day moving average of €40.40. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

