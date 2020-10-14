eGain Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 935% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $153,237.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,405.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,659 shares of company stock valued at $544,222. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in eGain by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $611.07 million, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

