Eleco Plc (ELCO.L) (LON:ELCO) Shares Gap Down to $83.00

Eleco Plc (ELCO.L) (LON:ELCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $80.50. Eleco Plc (ELCO.L) shares last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 12,627 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Eleco Plc (ELCO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.53.

About Eleco Plc (ELCO.L) (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under the IconSystem brand and MarketingManager name.

