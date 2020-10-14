Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.63. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4,335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after buying an additional 59,849,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,965,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 449.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

