Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Down 7.5%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.94. 606,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 413,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 567,033 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 89.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 88,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 198.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

