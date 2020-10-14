Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELKEF stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Elkem ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operated through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products, and Carbon. Its products include silicon, microsilica, ferrosilicons, foundry alloys, and other specialty products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

