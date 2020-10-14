Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

