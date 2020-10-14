Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $14.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

