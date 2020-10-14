Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

