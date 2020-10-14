Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,433,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.