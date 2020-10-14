Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Up 19.8%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price was up 19.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,500,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,214% from the average daily volume of 45,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

