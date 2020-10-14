Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,870.31 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 71% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Energo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $130,870.31 and $3.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

