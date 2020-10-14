ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Down 7.3%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. 1,005,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 270,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.