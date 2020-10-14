Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.