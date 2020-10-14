Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

MTB stock opened at $99.76 on Monday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after buying an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after buying an additional 160,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after buying an additional 75,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.