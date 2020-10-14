Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $71.96 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

