Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:EQR opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

