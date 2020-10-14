Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,207,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 369,861 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,477 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

