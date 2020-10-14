EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $69.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.