Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Euronext has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

