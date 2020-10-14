Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,809 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.