Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.