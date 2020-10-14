Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

