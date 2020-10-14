Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

