Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $182,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.