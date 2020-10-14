Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

