Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.