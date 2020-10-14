Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 217.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

