Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

