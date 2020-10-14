Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

