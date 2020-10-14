Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000.

ALTY stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

