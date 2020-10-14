Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.