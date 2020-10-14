Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.