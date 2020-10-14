Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Evolent Health stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $986.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

