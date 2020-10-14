eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.52 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,779,014 shares in the company, valued at $395,840,216.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $24,099,222 over the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 62.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.