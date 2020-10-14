Extreme Networks, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extreme Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

