Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

