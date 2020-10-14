Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

