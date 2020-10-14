Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 316.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.