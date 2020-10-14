Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

