FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $271.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,156.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FedEx by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after buying an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $272.74 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $275.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

